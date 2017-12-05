Man faces 11 charges in alleged rental scam in Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges in an alleged rental scam.
Investigators allege a man rented a condo in Toronto, then posted an online advertisement offering a room within his unit for rent.
It's alleged several prospective tenants responded to the ad and transferred money to the man on the assumption that the room was theirs to rent.
Police say once the deposit was received, the man would stop communicating with the prospective tenants.
They say a man surrendered to police last Friday and is facing 11 charges, including nine counts of fraud under $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.
