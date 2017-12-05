Police warn about dating apps after disappearances in Church-Wellesley area

The Toronto police task force formed to investigate the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen from Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood announced Tuesday that the longer the men are missing, the more concerned they’re becoming that there was foul play involved.

Project Prism — formed in August, exactly four months after 44-year-old Esen went missing from Yonge and Bloor and around a month and a half after 49-year-old Kinsman disappeared from 71 Winchester Ave. — has also sought information from Project Houston, an unconnected investigation looking into three missing men from the same area.

“The community has actively participated in this investigation, allowing officers to move the cases forward,” the Tuesday release read. “From the community’s input, investigators know there are concerns regarding the use of online dating applications.”

Police are urging individuals to get to know the person they’re connecting with as well as possible, including asking for photos and social media profiles or speaking on the phone before meeting.

“When you decide to meet someone, even for a casual connection, do so in a safe space and consider telling a friend or family member where you are going. If this is not possible, consider leaving a note behind,” they wrote.

“If, at any time, the situation has left you feeling suspicious or uncomfortable, please consider reporting this information to police or Crime Stoppers.”