Flares and 'simulated panic' to hit Toronto's harbourfront during film shoot
Toronto Police have issued a warning about a 'simulated panic' film scene that will take place aboard a Toronto ferry on Tuesday, with flares lighting up the sky.
This is the only time you should not be alarmed if you see a boat full of screaming people and flares in the sky.
Toronto Police Service issued a warning for a 'simulated panic' scene taking place by the harbourfront on Tuesday.
Police say about 25 people will be on board the Trillum Ferry at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal during production.
As part of the filming, two marine flares will light up the sky over Lake Ontario at approximately 10 p.m.
The film shoot is expected to take place until about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
