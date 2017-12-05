Toronto police seek boy, 15, considered armed, violent and dangerous in shooting
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they're looking for a boy wanted in a shooting investigation.
It's alleged a group of boys approached a home on Sunday morning and intentionally shot into the house.
Investigators says a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested and each face 10 counts, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life, intimidation and weapons offences.
They say they are searching for a third suspect, a 15-year-old boy who is facing similar charges.
Police say he is dependent on certain lifesaving medications and has not taken them for a number of days.
He is considered armed, violent and dangerous.
-
Tory's Toronto
With tax hikes off the table, Toronto city hall considers... fundraising: Elliott
-
Views
-
Tory's Toronto
Before locking down city hall, politicians need to think about who they’re locking out
-
Tory's Toronto