Woman charged in fatal PATH stabbing unfit to stand trial, court told

A woman charged in the fatal stabbing of another woman has schizophrenia and is unfit to stand trial for first-degree murder, a forensic psychiatrist testified Monday in front of a jury.

The accused, Rohinie Bisesar, is “acutely unwell” and suffers from hallucinations and delusions, which are fixed and false beliefs, “insofar no evidence to the contrary will convince you it’s not true,” Dr. Ian Swayze told Ontario Superior Court.

Bisesar is charged with killing Rosemarie Junor, 28, on Dec. 11, 2015. She is scheduled to go on trial in front of a jury Jan. 8.

But the Crown, acting in Bisesar’s best interests, “should not prosecute an individual who is mentally unfit,” prosecutor Beverley Richards told court.

A different jury was empanelled Monday to consider whether Bisesar has a mental disorder and whether it renders her unable to fairly conduct her defence or instruct her counsel to do so.

During the proceedings, the woman frequently interrupted Justice John McMahon and commented throughout the jury selection process.

Bisesar also took the stand and offered rambling answers to questions by her lawyer, Robert Karrass, McMahon and Richards.