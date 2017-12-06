Closing arguments continue at trial of 2 men accused of killing Toronto woman

TORONTO — Closing arguments for the second of two men accused of killing a young woman who vanished more than five years ago are scheduled for today in a Toronto court.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Laura Babcock, whose body has not been found.

Millard, who is representing himself, told the jury in his closing address Tuesday that several witnesses have seen or heard from the Toronto woman after July 4, 2012.

The Crown alleges Millard and Smich killed Babcock on July 3 or 4, 2012, because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

Prosecutors contend the pair burned the 23-year-old woman's remains in a large animal incinerator — named The Eliminator — that was found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.