News / Toronto

Five arrested in Kensington Market marijuana dispensary raid

All five suspects are facing charges related to drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

During the raid, police said they seized 127.67 grams of shatter, 3,204.76 grams of loose marijuana, 20,232.66 grams marijuana-derived products and $7,078 in Canadian currency.

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

Five people are facing charges after Toronto police raided a marijuana dispensary in Kensington Market Tuesday night.

Police said they executed a search warrant at the Toronto Dispensary near Dundas St. W. and Spadina Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

Police have charged Jessica Kelley-Lee Walsh, 26, Jahmal Rigby-Winter, 25, Gina Clark-Kerur, 24, Daniel Sewell, 22, and James Clifton Jones, 40. They are all from Toronto.

All five are facing charges of two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over.

They are all scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Jan. 16.

