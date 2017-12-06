Indigenous films, French zombie flick on TIFF's annual list of top Canadian movies

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival's annual list of top Canadian movies includes Indigenous stories, a French-language zombie film, and the directorial debut of two Montreal brothers starring Evan Rachel Wood.

The selection is part of TIFF's Canada's Top Ten Film Festival, which includes 10 days of screenings and events in Toronto and a cross-country tour.

It kicks off Jan. 12, 2018 in Toronto with the comedy "Adventures in Public School" by Kyle Rideout, while other movies include Sadaf Foroughi's Tehran-set drama "Ava" by and Simon Lavoie's "The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches."

Indigenous issues are explored in the documentaries "Our People Will Be Healed" by Alanis Obomsawin and "Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World" by Catherine Bainbridge. Obomsawin will also participate in an on-stage discussion about her career.

Wood will also discuss her wide-ranging career, which includes a starring role in the psychological thriller "Allure" by sibling photographers Carlos Sanchez and Jason Sanchez.

Other films on the list are Robin Aubert's Quebec-set zombie flick "Les Affames," which won the best Canadian feature film award at TIFF in September, and "Luk'Luk'I" by Wayne Wapeemukwa, which won TIFF's best Canadian first feature film award.

Also making the cut are "Never Steady, Never Still" by Kathleen Hepburn, and "Unarmed Verses" by Charles Officer.