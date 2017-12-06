Toronto, Hamilton school board officials face fraud and forgery charges
Patrick Rocco, who holds a top administration job at the TDSB, is charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000 related to credit card transactions that took place when he worked at the Hamilton-Wentworth School board. Patrick Elliott, 46, also faces charges.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A former Hamilton school board administrator and a current vice-principal face fraud and forgery charges following a lengthy police investigation.
Patrick Rocco, 57, of Fonthill is charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000 that police say relate to credit card transactions that occurred during his time as human resources superintendent with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.
Rocco and Niagara Falls resident Patrick Elliott, 46, are jointly charged with two counts of making, using and transferring a forged document.
Hamilton police Det. Dave Place said it is alleged “falsified documents” were submitted to the U.S. Department of State “relating to citizenship for personal gain.” But Place said he could not reveal what kind of documents were forged, or for what reason.
Rocco voluntarily left the Hamilton school board in 2015 to take a top administration job with the Toronto District School Board.
Elliott remains employed by the HWDSB but has been told to stay home during a parallel school board probe, said chair Todd White.
White said the board notified police in May 2016 of “potential inconsistencies” discovered during a review of past credit card transactions, employee expenses and related accounting matters.
He said the review wasn’t spurred by a particular incident, but instead a larger commitment by the newly elected board in 2014 to update and “tighten” polices around procurement and fraud prevention.
White said he’s not permitted to talk about the particulars of the charges, but added in some cases they “may or may not relate to the employment duties” of the employees.
-
Tory's Toronto
With tax hikes off the table, Toronto city hall considers... fundraising: Elliott
-
Views
-
Tory's Toronto
Before locking down city hall, politicians need to think about who they’re locking out
-
Tory's Toronto