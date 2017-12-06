Woman in her 60s found dead in Scarborough
Toronto police received a call for unknown trouble at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a woman without vital signs.
The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after police found a woman in her 60s dead in a Scarborough home early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a call for unknown trouble on Bathgate Dr., west of Lawrence Ave. E. and Port Union Rd. at around 2:15 a.m., said Toronto paramedics.
When investigators arrived to the residential area, they found the woman with severe trauma and without vital signs inside a home. She was later pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police said they are in the process of notifying next of kin.
A Toronto man has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
