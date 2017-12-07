Advent of Activism 6: The opioid crisis

This year, Torontonians started to wake up and really pay attention to the scourge of overdoses and deaths from powerful and addictive painkillers like heroin and fentanyl.

A group of citizens took matters into their own hands this summer and opened their own supervised injection site in Moss park. Official supervised consumption sites opened in the city for the first time. Despite that, dozens of people continue to overdose on opioids in Toronto every week.

Here are some ways you can join the fight against overdose deaths:

Learn first aid and, if you spend time with people who use opioids, get a free naloxone kit.

The City of Toronto maintains a list of local organizations involved in harm reduction and addiction treatment. Many accept donations. You can learn more here.