Advent of Activism 6: The opioid crisis

2017 was full of disasters. We can do something about it. Each day in December, we're telling you how to help people or places in need. This is the Advent of Activism.

Jody McLennan is speaking out after the untimely death of her 25-year-old husband from a fatal overdose she suspects was caused by fentanyl or carfentanil-laced cocaine.

This year, Torontonians started to wake up and really pay attention to the scourge of overdoses and deaths from powerful and addictive painkillers like heroin and fentanyl.

A group of citizens took matters into their own hands this summer and opened their own supervised injection site in Moss park. Official supervised consumption sites opened in the city for the first time. Despite that, dozens of people continue to overdose on opioids in Toronto every week.

Here are some ways you can join the fight against overdose deaths:

Learn first aid and, if you spend time with people who use opioids, get a free naloxone kit.

The City of Toronto maintains a list of local organizations involved in harm reduction and addiction treatment. Many accept donations. You can learn more here.

Some organizations that accept donations and work directly to provide services to people who use drugs:

Peel HIV/AIDS network

South Riverdale Community Health Centre

Street Health

Queen West Central Toronto Community Health Centre

