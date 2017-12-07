College tuition refund number release delayed, ministry still compiling figures

TORONTO — The provincial government says the release of the number of students seeking a tuition refund after a five-week-long strike cancelled classes at Ontario's colleges could be delayed as much as a week.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews says the government has received the figures from the province's 24 colleges, but is just now compiling them for release.

The deadline for students to apply for a refund was Dec. 5 and the government had originally expected to release the figures today.

Matthews says preliminary data suggests the "vast majority" of students have chosen to stick with their programs and finish the extended semester.

The government ended the strike in November with back-to-work legislation passed in a rare weekend sitting at Queen's Park.