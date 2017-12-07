Edward Rogers to replace Alan Horn as chairman of Rogers Communications board

TORONTO — The Rogers Communications Inc. board of directors is keeping it in the family, reshuffling its ranks to replace chairman Alan Horn with Edward Rogers, son of founder Ted Rogers.

Melinda Rogers will assume the role of deputy chair, currently held by Edward Rogers.

Alan Horn, who is president and CEO of Rogers Telecommunications Ltd., will step down from his role as board chair in January but will remain on the Rogers (TSX:RCI.A) board.

Edward Rogers is also the chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and sits on the board of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. He previously spent 20 years in management at Rogers in various roles, including president of Rogers Cable.