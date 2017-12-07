HBC ordered to provide more documents in alleged deceptive pricing practices case
TORONTO — The Competition Tribunal says the Hudson's Bay Co. must provide more documents by Dec. 20 in an alleged deceptive pricing practices case.
The tribunal says the retailer must provide the commissioner of competition with specific documents from February 2015 onwards relating to HBC's use of end of line representations with respect to mattress and box spring sets.
The commissioner had filed a request for HBC to produce documents related to the sleep sets and other products.
The retailer responded saying that the commissioner is asking for irrelevant documents and imposing an unrealistic time frame.
HBC filed a request earlier this week asking the tribunal to give it three months to produce the sought after documents.
In February, the Competition Bureau accused the department store chain of misleading consumers over sleep set prices.
The department store chain disputes the allegations.
