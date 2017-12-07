Wrap up for the (white) weekend: Snow in the forecast for the GTA

This weekend may be a good time to dig out your winter coat and wrap your hands around a cup of hot chocolate, Toronto. Snow, chilly temperatures, and a thin blanket of snow are in the forecast starting Thursday.

Environment Canada says a 40 per cent chance of flurries is expected Thursday as temperatures reach a daytime high of 0 C and winds gust to 20 km/h. At night, the temperature will drop to a low of -5 C but actually feel like -11 C.

“This is always the best way to begin winter, where we get kind of acclimatized to it instead of going from sweat to slush,” said Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

“We’re still two weeks away from the official beginning of winter, but we know we usually get this type of dress rehearsal.”

Environment Canada says winds will gust up to 50 kilometres per hour Friday as the temperature remains at a high of 0 C but will feel like a frigid -13 C with the wind chill. The 40 per cent chance of flurries will make a return on Friday night as temperatures drop to a low of -4 C.

Those heading to the MLS Cup final to watch Toronto FC take on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday should bundle up — the weekend will kick off with another high of 0 C and there will be periods of scattered flurries, Environment Canada says. On Saturday night, there will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries with a low of -8 C and cloudy skies.

“I guess people who’ve got tickets to the soccer game on Saturday could be a little nervous,” said Phillips.

“We may have periods of snow, so they may be shoveling or sweeping the field.”

Though Phillips said the chilly temperatures are a few degrees below average for this time of year, they’re far from record-breaking and will still definitely be bearable.

The chilly weather continues with a 40 per cent chance of flurries all day on Sunday as temperatures reach a day-time high of -2 C and a night-time low of -3 C.

Environment Canada says that the flurries are expected to persist up until Tuesday.

Phillips said temperatures will drop a few more degrees next week as we ease into winter, with no temperature increase in sight, meaning any snow seems likely to stick around.

“I would never comment on a white Christmas this early…but we don’t see any rescue air coming from the south,” he said.