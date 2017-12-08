News / Toronto

CPPIB grows presence in Hong Kong logistics real estate with Goodman partnership

The corporate logo of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is shown. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is investing $320 million in a partnership with a portfolio of modern logistics properties in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is investing $320 million in a partnership with more than a dozen modern logistics properties in Hong Kong.

The Goodman Hong Kong Logistics Partnership, created in 2006, has assets worth about C$4.7 billion including a 50 per cent interest in Goodman Interlink — which is co-owned by CPPIB.

Jimmy Phua, CPPIB's head of real estate investments in Asia, said in a statement Thursday the pension fund manager wants to increase its exposure to the growing logistics sector.

He added that e-commerce will drive growth in the logistics sector "and Hong Kong is in a prime geographic position to benefit as more players enter the market."

CPPIB invests funds for the Canada Pension Plan. As of Sept. 30, the CPP Fund had $328.2 billion under management.

