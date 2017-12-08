Energy gains give Toronto stock index a boost, as loonie trades lower

TORONTO — A strengthening energy sector helped Canada's main stock index gain ground in late-morning trading, as oil prices moved higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.61 points to 16,091.29, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.34 points to 24,296.82. The S&P 500 index was up 11.75 points to 2,648.73 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 47.07 points to 6,859.91.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.75 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 77.86 cents US.

The January crude contract was up 72 cents to US$57.41 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.79 per mmBTU.