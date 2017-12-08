Police have update on deaths and disappearances in Toronto gay village

TORONTO — Police will provide an update today on a string of deaths and disappearances surrounding Toronto's gay village over the past several months.

Officers have been investigating the death of Tess Richey, whose body was found dead in an alley near Church and Wellesley Streets last week.

Another body found in a nearby ravine in August was identified last month as Alloura Wells.

Police have also been running an investigation, named Project Prism, into the disappearances of two middle-aged men with ties to the community.

Selim Esen went missing in April, while Andrew Kinsman was last seen in June.