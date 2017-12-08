You can call me Rocket: Raccoon causes rush-hour delay on TTC
Commuters in Toronto were hit by delays on the TTC Friday morning due to a trespasser onboard the train — it was a raccoon.
Toronto commuters had to deal with delays during rush-hour Friday morning due to an uninvited guest on the subway train.
It was a raccoon.
According to initial reports the critter joined commuters on a busy Yonge-University Line train before being unceremoniously hauled off by TTC staff and animal control officers.
During a hectic Toronto City Council meeting on Friday morning, Coun. Janet Davis gave a special shout-out to TTC staff for the way they handled the situation.
Last year, a Toronto raccoon made headlines when he joined commuters at Spadina subway station and boarded a train.
It cannot be confirmed at this stage if this was the same raccoon.
