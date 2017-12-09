Toronto police arrest 5 in Trinity Bellwoods-area marijuana dispensary raid

Toronto police arrested five people and seized nearly 10 kgs of marijuana after raiding a dispensary in the Trinity Bellwoods area Friday.

Police also found nearly $6,500 in cash, 8.8 kg of marijuana oil, 377 g of hash and more than 125 g of shatter (a concentrated form of THC) while executing a search warrant at Eden on Queen St. W, near Bellwoods Ave.

Eden was previously raided in May 2016 but reopened days later. The store is part of a chain with locations in Vancouver.

The five people arrested are facing a total of 15 charges for drug possession, trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Among the arrests were Alexander McLean, 27, Kaniagha Malale, 32, Rebecca Luong, 20, and 19-year-old Heap Thomas, all of Toronto. Malcolm McKenzie, 22, of Brampton, was also charged.