Mother of teen boy killed in TCHC fire dies

The mother of a teen boy killed in a fire at a Toronto Community Housing building in Lawrence Heights on Monday has died.

The woman in her 40s died Thursday, said Toronto Fire Services. Her other teenage son remains in hospital in critical condition.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at a lowrise building near Flemington and Allen Rds.

Firefighters found the family in life-threatening condition inside a first floor unit. One of the brothers died in hospital Monday.

Toronto Fire Services has said there was a heavy layer of smoke and soot inside the unit — unusual, and likely indicative of a smouldering blaze.

The fire was extinguished in about half an hour.

Toronto Fire said its investigation is ongoing. The Office of the Fire Marshal is also looking into the incident.