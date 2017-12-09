No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in last night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up grabs, and one was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 15 will now grow to approximately $60 million, and players will also have a shot at 15 Maxmillions prizes.
