Death of Alloura Wells sparks call for review of how missing person cases are handled

Toronto police will review the way missing persons cases are handled following the disappearance of Tess Richey, found dead at a Church Street building on Nov. 29, and Alloura Wells, found dead at Rosedale Ravine this summer.

But LGBTQ and sex worker advocates are still questioning how Wells' case was investigated. The 27-year-old transgender woman's body was found Aug. 5 within walking distance of Church and Wellsley. She was not identified until Nov. 30, weeks after friends spoke publicly to Metro about their concerns.

“Alloura could have been buried in August. It’s now December,” said Monica Forrester of Maggie's Toronto Sex Workers Action Project, which has pushed for clarity on Wells' case.

Advocates are planning a memorial service for Tuesday.

Wells' "badly decomposed" body was found next to a tent in the ravine wearing a wig, Det. Sgt. Dan Sabadics of 53 division said during a Friday press conference that gave updates on several cases of people reported missing from the Church and Wellesley area. Police want to speak with Well's boyfriend, who is not a suspect but believed to be the last person who saw her alive.

Community response officers were aware of a female in the area who wore a wig but theories linking the body to that person were put on hold Aug. 9 when a coroner’s exam indicated the body was that of a male in his early 20s, Sabadics said.

A Toronto police spokesperson sent an email to Metro on Nov. 28 saying investigators were aware the body was that of a transgender woman “a few days” after the Aug. 5 discovery. The woman who found the body, Rebecca Price, has said police told her the same thing and has questioned why the LGBTQ community wasn’t alerted at the time.

After Maggie’s began talking about the case and Wells’ family reported her missing on Nov. 6, a DNA test was done and the identity was confirmed. An autopsy ruled the cause of death as "undetermined."

Police Chief Mark Saunders acknowledged Friday that "the sensitivity piece" is something police dealing with missing persons cases could improve on and welcomed the idea of speaking with Wells' father. Police previously apologized to her family after saying the case wasn't treated with urgency when a missing persons report was filed.

Forrester said there's a lot of work to be done.

"I think (police) have to focus on how they’re working in the area and what their protocols are," she said. "What do they look at as a priority and a non-priority?”