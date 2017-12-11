How many rental units will Toronto's new Airbnb regulations bring on to the market?

It's official: Toronto's passed a strict regime of regulations on short-term rentals from companies like Airbnb, and basement suites are off-limits.

But the big question is how many rental units this will actually return to the market.

The city estimated in a June 2017 report there are 3,200 Airbnb listings in the city that aren't in "principal residences," meaning a landlord is essentially renting to short-term tenants instead of long-term ones.

Thorben Wieditz — a member of the Fairbnb coalition and researcher with Unite Here local 75, the hospitality workers union — said that is probably an accurate, even conservative estimate.

Renters looking for a new place will have to wait until the regulations come into effect on June 1 to see an impact, but the effects could be "quite dramatic in the downtown core that is suffering from below one per cent vacancy rates."

"It may not be 3,200, but people have investments and they want to get a return on their investments, so they will be incentivized to put them on the housing market, either to sell them or to rent them long-term," he explained.

"So we will definitely see hundreds if not thousands of them being placed on the long-term rental market."

An August 2017 study from researchers at McGill University, titled Short Term Cities, used a slightly different criteria to define "full time" Airbnb rentals (60 days of occupancy and 120 days of availability a year) and found 4,890 active Airbnb Toronto listings that meet that criteria.

Asked about the impact on the rental market, Airbnb spokesperson Lindsey Scully wrote in an email that "more than 80 per cent" of the home-sharing community is sharing their principal residence.

She did not respond to follow-up questions about what that figure was based on or how many units might be coming back on the market.

Not everyone is thrilled about the new regulations; Airbnb host Edward Byers told Torstar News Service this week he wasn't sure what he would do with his basement suite now that short-term rentals aren't an option. He wanted to keep it available for family members who visit every few weeks.

City spokesperson Tammy Robbinson cautioned that "staff cannot predict how people will use their properties once they are not allowed to rent them short term."