Man dies after car, truck collide on Highway 401

TORONTO — Police say a man has died in a crash between a car and a transport truck on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened around 5:20 a.m. today at Martin Grove Road.

Paramedics say the one of the drivers, a man believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of the highway will remain closed in the area as police continue their investigation.

The crash comes as OPP prepare to crack down on distracted driving among truckers.

A safety blitz targeting commercial vehicles is scheduled to start this morning.