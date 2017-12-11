Toronto police release images of man linked to Tess Richey homicide

Toronto Police have released security footage of a man they’re looking to identify in relation to Tess Richey’s homicide.

Homicide investigators are requesting assistance in identifying the man as part of their investigation into the death of the 22-year-old woman, whose body was discovered four days after her initial disappearance, steps away from her last known location.

Previously, investigators released only a description of the man, noting that he was white, between five-foot-seven and six feet tall, with a slim build and light-coloured hair.

Initially, police didn’t suspect foul play, but a post-mortem found that Richey’s cause of death was a “neck compression” and a homicide investigation began.

In a press conference held Friday, police stated they had footage of Richey walking with a man, who approached her while she was standing near a hotdog cart in the Church and Wellesley Sts. area on Nov. 25, shortly before she was reported missing.

During the conference police also confirmed that Richey’s body was found by her mother. This was followed by Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders calling for a review of how the force handles missing persons cases.

Richey’s death added to the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood’s fear of a serial killer in the area. At least eight people have gone missing around Toronto’s gay village this year, including 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman and 44-year-old Selim Esen. Kinsman disappeared in June from Winchester and Parliament Sts.; Esen disappeared in April from Yonge and Bloor Sts. The disappearance of the two men spurred a task force investigation.

However, Saunders dispelled rumours of a serial killer in the village.

The last footage of Richey alive shows her and the man walking together near Church and Dundonald Sts. The next time the man is seen in the video, he’s walking away from the scene alone, police said in the press conference.

Anyone with information that could lead to the man’s identification is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 ext.7-7415, ext.7-7407 or ext.7-7287.