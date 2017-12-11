Quiz: Which famous Toronto raccoon are you?
Rocket rode the rocket this week. But he's not our only famous trash panda. Which one are you most like?
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Undaunted by locked green bins, Toronto’s trash pandas are fat and happy as ever, York U biologist Suzanne Macdonald says. As long as we’re sharing this city, run-ins with the likes of Rocket, the subway-riding raccoon who delighted commuters Friday, are inevitable. Which of our infamous raccoons has your personality?
ROCKET
December 2017
Rocket delayed morning rocket riders by taking a walk down the tracks before being captured in a garbage bin at Bloor station.
PEARSON
May 2017
This guy was found peeking out of the ceiling near the baggage claim at Pearson Airport, to the delight of visitors.
SCOOP
October 2016
After a days-long ordeal, firefighters rescued the baby raccoon from a fourth-floor ledge of the Toronto Star building.
RIDER
February 2016
This very bold bandit sauntered down a subway car at Spadina station, charming commuters.
KING
February 2016
This studious raccoon strolled into a classroom at R.H. King school, gaining instant social-media fame.
CONRAD
July 2015
City staff were so slow to collect the body of Conrad, a.k.a #DeadRaccoonTO (RIP), passers-by honoured him with a vigil.
SWEETIE
December 2015
This masked thief snuck out of a shop ceiling to steal an orange doughnut, then retreated to his lair with his booty.
LITTLE MAC
April 2015
Named for Rob Mac, the worker who found him, this daredevil climbed a 200-metre crane just to poop on the deck.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Scarborough subway escapes scrutiny despite mistakes and missteps
-
Views
-
Views
-
Tory's Toronto
With tax hikes off the table, Toronto city hall considers... fundraising: Elliott