Quiz: Which famous Toronto raccoon are you?

Undaunted by locked green bins, Toronto’s trash pandas are fat and happy as ever, York U biologist Suzanne Macdonald says. As long as we’re sharing this city, run-ins with the likes of Rocket, the subway-riding raccoon who delighted commuters Friday, are inevitable. Which of our infamous raccoons has your personality?

ROCKET

December 2017

Rocket delayed morning rocket riders by taking a walk down the tracks before being captured in a garbage bin at Bloor station.

PEARSON

May 2017

This guy was found peeking out of the ceiling near the baggage claim at Pearson Airport, to the delight of visitors.

SCOOP

October 2016

After a days-long ordeal, firefighters rescued the baby raccoon from a fourth-floor ledge of the Toronto Star building.

RIDER

February 2016

This very bold bandit sauntered down a subway car at Spadina station, charming commuters.

KING

February 2016

This studious raccoon strolled into a classroom at R.H. King school, gaining instant social-media fame.

CONRAD

July 2015

City staff were so slow to collect the body of Conrad, a.k.a #DeadRaccoonTO (RIP), passers-by honoured him with a vigil.

SWEETIE

December 2015

This masked thief snuck out of a shop ceiling to steal an orange doughnut, then retreated to his lair with his booty.