Seattle paper shows MLS ‘victory’ ads for Sounders on day of TFC's victory parade
Banners praising team’s MLS Cup ‘win’ ran online despite Toronto FC’s win.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Seattle Sounders fans still smarting from Toronto FC’s victory on Saturday might have had to go through the five stages of grief all over again this morning if they tried to check the news: For a couple hours, The Seattle Times displayed a pre-scheduled “victory” advertisement for the Sounders on their website.
These type of ads are often planned ahead of time, but are meant to be cancelled in the event of a loss. Apparently, the Times forgot to pull the ad, and so articles on the site were surrounded by bright green banners calling the Sounders “Champions” and advertising a parade and rally in downtown Seattle.
Toronto FC defeated the Sounders 2-0 to take home the MLS Cup with goals by Jozy Altidore in the 67th minute and Victor Vasquez in the 94th, sending the game-winning shot in after Armando Cooper’s shot hit the goalpost.
The ad mistake was noticed and screenshotted for Twitter as early as 8:45 a.m.
“Yo, @seattletimes, check your ads,” tweeted user @GXIbarra. “@SoundersFC lost.”
Although it was fixed online by 10 a.m., the screenshots remain.
Unfortunately for Seattle, the only MLS Cup victory parade taking place this year is in the streets of Toronto.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Scarborough subway escapes scrutiny despite mistakes and missteps
-
Views
-
Views
-
Tory's Toronto
With tax hikes off the table, Toronto city hall considers... fundraising: Elliott