Slow down, drivers: Toronto walloped by first snowfall of the season

Police are advising drivers and pedestrians to slow down and take extra caution as Toronto braces for its first heavy snow fall on Monday night.

“I’m seeing seven separate collisions reported in various parts of the city in the past 20 minutes,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook of Toronto police tweeted at around 5:30 p.m.

“Fortunately there are no serious injuries at this point. Please slow down folks, drive with extra care, and get home safely to your families.”

Toronto is still under a special weather statement from Environment Canada for widespread snowfall. The first flakes started to fall earlier Monday. The city is expected to receive 5 to 10 centimetres of snow in total by Tuesday morning, which is when the snowfall is expected to taper off.

A cold front moving across southern Ontario is the culprit, finally ushering the first signs of winter into the GTA. Environment Canada warns about poor visibility and driving conditions, and says to watch out for a few light flurries off Lake Ontario.

The current temperature is -4 C, but is expected to hold steady around -3 C for the evening.

At around 5 p.m., the city sent out the first round of trucks to apply salt to main roads.

“This will continue through the evening,” the city’s official account tweeted.

“Traffic is moving slowly on Hwy. 401 but there’s nothing too bad,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of Ontario Provincial Police said.

“When you wake up in the morning, there could be 5, 10, 15 cm of snow on the ground and it’ll likely make your commute a little longer,” Schmidt said.