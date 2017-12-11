Toronto highrise evacuated due to gas leak; no injuries reported
TORONTO — An east Toronto highrise has been evacuated due to a gas leak.
Police say five buses are being sent to shelter residents of the 17-storey building at Mornelle Court and Morningside Avenue.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Police say roads in the area are closed.
