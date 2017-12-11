‘Zombie law’ may come to Ontario — Guess how many pedestrians cross the street with cell phones?

The “Phones Down, Heads Up Act,” proposed by Liberal MPP Yvan Baker , passed its first reading, and Baker intends to bring it to a second reading in March.

Under the proposed bill, pedestrians could face fines of $50 for a first offence, $75 for a second offence, and $125 for each consecutive offence after that.

Last week, the Star decided to do a test. Star photojournalist Rene Johnston set up a camera and filmed pedestrians crossing at the Yonge and Dundas Sts. intersection to see how many fines could be laid if the bill takes effect. Can you guess how many pedestrians were spotted using their phones crossing the intersection, and how much money in fines could have been issued?