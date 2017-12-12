News / Toronto

One month after being shot in Regent Park, 20-year-old man dies in hospital

Kwsie Blair, of Toronto, died in hospital Monday after Nov. 13 shooting at Dundas and Parliament Sts.

Kwsie Blair was found shot in the Regent Park area on Nov. 13, and died a month later in hospital.

TORONTO POLICE PHOTO

Kwsie Blair was found shot in the Regent Park area on Nov. 13, and died a month later in hospital.

A 20-year-old man has died a month after he was shot in Regent Park, Toronto police say.

Kwsie Blair, of Toronto, was shot at Dundas and Parliament Sts. on Nov. 13 at about 11:20 p.m. Police were called to the area after reports of the sound of gunshots. He died in hospital Monday.

Police haven’t released information on a suspect.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...