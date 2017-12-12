One month after being shot in Regent Park, 20-year-old man dies in hospital
Kwsie Blair, of Toronto, died in hospital Monday after Nov. 13 shooting at Dundas and Parliament Sts.
A 20-year-old man has died a month after he was shot in Regent Park, Toronto police say.
Kwsie Blair, of Toronto, was shot at Dundas and Parliament Sts. on Nov. 13 at about 11:20 p.m. Police were called to the area after reports of the sound of gunshots. He died in hospital Monday.
Police haven’t released information on a suspect.
