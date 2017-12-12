More snow overnight in GTA creates slick road conditions

TORONTO — Many drivers in southern Ontario can expect a slow and slippery drive to work this morning thanks to a fresh dusting of snow.

It began to fall Monday and Environment Canada says some areas received eight to 10 centimetres of snow as of 4 a.m., with another five centimetres expected before the snow tapers off to flurries later this morning.

The snow has created slick driving conditions throughout the area, with the OPP reporting more than 10 jackknifed trucks overnight along with numerous other collisions.

Schools and open and school buses are running in the Greater Toronto Area, but may be late due to the road conditions,

Toronto's Pearson International Airport displays a handful of flight delays and cancellations. Air Canada has warned that the snow could cause flight delays at Pearson and at the Ottawa International Airport.