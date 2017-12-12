Snowfall already having impact on Tuesday morning commute

Expect a messy and slow morning commute to work as snow continues to blanket roads in Toronto and the GTA on Tuesday, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency says reported snowfall amounts of eight to 10 cm as of 4 a.m. Environment Canada says an additional 5 cm of snow is expected before it tapers off to flurries later this morning.

An Alberta Clipper low pressure currently passing through the Southern Ontario region is causing the significant amounts of snow. Environment Canada says a special weather continues to be in effect for Toronto and the rest of the GTA.

The snow will cause poor driving conditions in some areas, most notably leading to several collisions already impacting Tuesday morning traffic.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said at least 10 jackknifed transport trucks caused some closures on the highways overnight. Many were cleared quickly. Two trucks collided on the westbound Highway 401 express lanes at Morningside Ave. around 4:45 a.m. Traffic is being diverted into the collector lanes.

Around 5 a.m., multiple westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Victoria Park are blocked due to a disabled tractor trailer causing heavy delays.

The City of Toronto says salt trucks and plows have applied three rounds of salt on the main roads. Sidewalk salting and plowing on high volume routes started at midnight. Plowing will continue during the morning rush hour.

Toronto Pearson airport is advising passengers to check their flight status before traveling as the snow is expected to impact flights this morning. As of 5 a.m., at least 50 flights have been cancelled.

There are no reports of any school bus cancellations in both the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted that there are no cancellations for GO Transit or the UP Express. She advised passengers to keep checking ahead for delays.

Flurries and blowing snow is expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of -4 C falling to -6 C in the afternoon. Temperatures will dip down to -11 C in the evening.

Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud for Wednesday and Thursday with a high of -6 C and -9 C, respectively. Friday will be cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries with a high of -3 C.