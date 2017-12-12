Toronto woman looks to turn old TTC bus into shower on wheels for homeless

A retired TTC bus is on its way to a new life as a mobile shower for the homeless.

Deborah Daniel, a 43-year-old program manager, recently spent a lot of time at a Toronto Public Library branch, where she noticed a lot of homeless people.

"How can we expect people to get jobs if they're basically wearing the same clothes, haven't showered," she wondered. "I said, OK, something has to be done, but what?"

She went home and did some research, finding an innovative solution in Australia and California: showers on buses, driven around the city to promote dignity and respect.

"I thought, a city as large as ours — and we're Canadians, we're very compassionate — we could get away with doing something like that here," Daniel said.

Although she "honestly didn't think that it would come to fruition," she contacted the TTC to ask about a bus.

The response was a resounding yes.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the agency gets as many as five requests for donated buses a year, and this one made a clear case.

The bus has been stripped of TTC logos, its fare box and its Presto reader.

"It has served us well and hopefully it continues to serve a good purpose," Green said of the vehicle, which has been in service since 2003.

"I know the intention behind this particular project is great, and of course we wish her well with it."

Now Daniel needs to raise money to refurbish the bus and strip out the seats. She's going to make a Go Fund Me campaign but has already been overwhelmed with offers of cash and volunteer support.

The first fundraising event: the Woman Made Holiday Market at Trinity-St. Paul's United Church on Dec. 23.

"The fact that the community has just come out so strongly, I'm shocked," she told Metro by phone from the TTC's Birchmount Bus Garage on her way to sign the papers to officially accept the donation.

The idea is to park the bus for a few hours in different spots around the city. It would also have a washroom, storage for toiletries and clean towels.

"We're not here to eradicate homelessness. I can't do that, I don't have the means to do that. The government does, but I don't. But what we can do is just provide people with immediate basic needs," she said.

"Everyone should be able to take a bath."

Elsewhere:

In San Francisco and Los Angeles, Lave Mae has converted public transport buses into mobile showers and toliets. On its website, the non-profit says it has served more than 10,000 guests who have taken more than 35,000 showers.