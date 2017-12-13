Police kill armed man holed up in bank north of Toronto
The man entered the bank in Maple, Ont. and police were called at 1 p.m.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MAPLE, Ont. - Police say they have killed a man armed with a gun during a “traumatic” hostage situation in a bank north of Toronto.
They say they had to use “lethal force to subdue” the man inside a Royal Bank branch in Maple, Ont.
A York region police spokesman says the gun call came in at about 1 p.m.
More to come.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Scarborough subway escapes scrutiny despite mistakes and missteps
-
Views
-
Views
-
Tory's Toronto
With tax hikes off the table, Toronto city hall considers... fundraising: Elliott