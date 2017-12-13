Man and baby stabbed in Etobicoke building
Toronto police say they’ve arrested a suspect following morning attack that sent victims to hospital with serious injuries.
Toronto police have arrested a suspect after two people, including an infant, were stabbed in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.
Const. David Hopkinson said a man and a 4-month old baby were stabbed inside a building at Sherway Gardens Rd. and Evans Ave, south of The Queensway, around 8:35 a.m.
Both victims were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The attacker fled the scene, but police say a female suspect was later found and taken into custody. She was also suffering from serious injuries.
Hopkinson said the baby had been assaulted before the stabbing.
