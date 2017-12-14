Advent of Activism 11: Mexican Earthquake
2017 was full of disasters. We can do something about it. Each day in December, we're telling you how to help people or places in need. Welcome to our Advent of Activism.
Devastating earthquakes struck Mexico this fall, killing nearly 400 and flattening communities that were already struggling. The rebuilding effort will take years.
HOW TO HELP
Oxfam America has an emergency fund for earthquake relief.
The International Medical Corps is caring for people's medical needs in the wake of the quakes.
Save the Children takes a "child-centred" approach to disaster relief.
