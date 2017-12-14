Ontario introduces bill to prevent serious head injuries in young athletes

Ontario has introduced legislation in the hopes of preventing young athletes from getting concussions, better tracking when they suffer head injuries and requiring codes of conduct to deter dangerous behaviours in sports.

The proposed law is named after Rowan Stringer – the 17-year-old Ottawa-area rugby player who died in 2013 following several concussions.

“We have heard from Ontario families that they want to know that their children are protected by a safe sport system where everyone understands concussions, actively minimizes the risk, and knows what to do immediately if someone is concussed,” said Eleanor McMahon, minister of tourism, culture and sport.

The legislation received praise from health officials as well as education groups, and also from Stringer’s family.

“I want to express my gratitude to all those who made this possible,” said Rowan’s dad, Gordon Stringer.

“… I’m proud that Rowan’s Law will be the benchmark for Canada in concussion surveillance, prevention, detection and management.”

The proposed law was based on previous advocacy and work by Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod, as well as Stringer’s parents and athletes like former NHLer Eric Lindros, who also suffered a number of head injuries.

Bill 193, which passed first reading on Thursday, would force yearly updates of concussion materials that coaches, parents and players must review before taking part. Every sports organization must also have a concussion code of conduct.

Given the growing awareness about head injuries, a number of sports groups already have concussion protocols in place. School boards and private schools will also be mandated to have such policies.

The new law would also designate the last Wednesday in September as Rowan’s Law Day.

“We are most pleased about the effort around consistency around settings” — whether in school or in competitive leagues, said Chris Markham of OPHEA, a not-for-profit group that works with school boards and governments on physical and health education.

“It looks at a number of different pieces but there’s consistency of implementation across both sport and education and I think what we are really excited about is the whole concept of culture change — to make it easier for athletes to say when they are injured and get the support they need when identified.”

The government is also looking for public input on the bill.