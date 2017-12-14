Ontario ombudsman to investigate incident with Niagara reporter
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario's ombudsman will investigate an incident in which Niagara Region staff seized a reporter's equipment and called police.
The municipality apologized to a St. Catharines Standard reporter last week, saying the incident took place after staff said they found two electronic devices on a media table during a closed council session and one appeared to be recording.
The St. Catharines Standard reported that municipal staff called police and officers forced one of the newspaper's reporters to leave the region's headquarters.
Ombudsman Paul Dube says he will conduct a formal investigation into the incident in which he says a journalist and a citizen blogger were reportedly asked to leave and their property was seized.
Dube says the incident has raised "serious concerns about the actions and processes of the municipality, and has understandably drawn high public interest."
The ombudsman will also look at whether the meeting itself violated open meeting requirements.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Kentucky politician accused of sexual assault dies in apparent suicide
-
Plane crashes in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board, no fatalities
-
Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop
-
Million-dollar promise: A pledge to her mother led this woman to a $1.75 million lotto win
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Scarborough subway escapes scrutiny despite mistakes and missteps
-
Views
-
Views
-
Tory's Toronto
With tax hikes off the table, Toronto city hall considers... fundraising: Elliott