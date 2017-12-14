Scarborough tenants stuck without an elevator for a month

Climbing up the stairs of her six-storey Scarborough apartment building, Yaid Reyes stops and points at graffiti on the wall: "1 month NO elevator."

Tenants at 1555 Birchmount Rd. have gone without a lift since mid-November, an "Out of Order" notice taped over the sole elevator's doors.

Reyes has managed, though she's had to lug her bike up the stairs every day for her commute. It's the other tenants she's worried about, especially the elderly ones with health issues.

"It's sad; it's frustrating," she said, adding she's tried to raise the concern with the superintendent but doesn't feel like management is taking it seriously.

It's also been tough for her neighbour Joseph Frane, who has two young children. His pregnant wife struggles with the daily climb, and the baby stroller is an added challenge.

Manuele Mizzi, regional manager of North 44 Property Management, said the elevator service provider told them they needed to order a part that was out of stock. Now that it's arrived, they plan to fix the elevator on Friday.

Mizzi said superintendents explained to tenants that they could call the property management office with concerns, and they've been fielding calls.

"I understand that it is hard to deal with. Unfortunately, our hands were tied," he said.

While tenants at Birchmount should get relief soon, broken elevators are a much wider problem, said MPP Han Dong. He tabled a private member's bill on elevator reliability that passed second reading last spring and is now in committee.

"It's just not acceptable, " he said of the long delays for repairs. "There's some serious problems in this industry."

The law would demand repairs within 14 days, while elevators at long-term care homes would have to be repaired within seven.

Developers that apply for permits for new buildings with seven or more storeys would have to show they have enough elevator capacity. Maintenance concerns would come under the Consumer Protection Act.

Broken elevators can make shut-ins of seniors and people in wheelchairs. They're particularly a problem for highrise condos, said Dong. While they may be full of spry young tenants who don't mind taking the stairs now, that will change in 20 years.

"If we don't fix this right now, it's going to be a huge problem down the road," he said.

Dong said service providers should do more proactive maintenance to identify potential problems before elevators fail. But he's optimistic that change is on the way and awaits a Deloitte report for the Technical Standards and Safety Authority on elevator reliability.