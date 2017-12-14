Third family member dies following Dec. 4 apartment fire

TORONTO — A 16-year-old boy is now the third family member to die after an apartment fire in north-end Toronto last week.

The blaze broke out at a low-rise Toronto Community Housing building at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

A mother and her two sons were taken to hospital in critical condition.

One son, 18-year-old son Shaher Hamid, died in hospital the following day and his 47-year-old mother, Fakhira Whahedi, died last Friday.

Toronto fire officials now say 16-year-old son Shaber Hamid has also died in hospital.