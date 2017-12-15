News / Toronto

NewsAlert:Police call 'suspicious' the deaths of Toronto billionaire, and his wife

The coroner is investigating after officers were called to the home shortly before noon.

Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey.

Toronto police say the circumstances of the deaths of two people whose bodies were found today inside a house in an upscale neighbourhood are "suspicious."

Const. David Hopkinson did not release the names of the deceased, but they are believed to be Barry Sherman, the billionaire founder of drug company Apotex, and his wife. Honey.

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins tweeted about the deaths, calling the couple "wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care."

More to come

