NewsAlert:Police call 'suspicious' the deaths of Toronto billionaire, and his wife

Toronto police say the circumstances of the deaths of two people whose bodies were found today inside a house in an upscale neighbourhood are "suspicious."

Const. David Hopkinson did not release the names of the deceased, but they are believed to be Barry Sherman, the billionaire founder of drug company Apotex, and his wife. Honey.

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins tweeted about the deaths, calling the couple "wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care."