MackDouble Trouble: Transport trucker unsuccessfully tries to use drive-thru

A video posted on YouTube this week shows a truck driver trying to manoeuvre a transport truck cab into a Mississauga McDonald’s drive-thru — without success.

“What’s this guy thinking?” asks Juan Jaramillo as he videotaped the trucker’s futile attempts.

Jaramillo tagged the video “only in Brampton” and posted it Tuesday, Dec. 12. It happened at the McDonald’s at the corner of Tomken Road and Derry Road, which is, technically, in Mississauga, but very close to the Brampton border.

“Wow, when you really want McDonald’s you really want McDonald’s, man,” Jaramillo can be heard chuckling on the video.

“Only in Brampton baby, only in Brampton,” he says.

The truck driver pulls forward and backs up several times trying to manoeuvre the truck cab around the tight turn of the drive-thru which would have taken him around the corner of the fast food restaurant to the pickup window.

In the end, he gave up, but backed into a bush as he left, according to Jaramillo.