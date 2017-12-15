Vigils being held to honour 4 men who died helicopter crash in eastern Ontario

TORONTO — Hydro One says it is holding candlelight vigils at its offices across Ontario today after four workers were killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Kingston, Ont., on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the utility company also says crews in the field throughout the province will be standing down from their work for the day to mourn the loss of their colleagues.

Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt says in a statement that the company is focused on supporting the families of the men who died.

None of the four workers on board the Aerospatiale AS350-B2 chopper survived the crash, which happened shortly before noon in Tweed, Ont.

Hydro One says it has teams of specialists working at the scene today to help the Transportation Safety Board determine what caused the chopper to go down.