Woman struck and killed near Flatiron Building in downtown Toronto

A 23-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle near the Flatiron Building downtown on Friday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics were called to Church St. and Front St., around 12:37 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Clint Stibbe said she was crossing the street when a vehicle — driving south along Church St., and turning westbound onto Wellington St. — struck her and a 26-year old man.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Stibbe said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

Live TV footage of the scene showed a flatbed truck parked in the intersection, surrounded by police tape.

Roads north of the Church St and Front St. intersection have been closed for an investigation.

It is not clear when the area will re-open.