Police investigating after shooting death of man in Toronto apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after shots were heard at a downtown apartment building overnight Friday.

Police say four shots were heard, along with screaming and yelling.

They say that once on scene, police discovered the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

