Police investigating after shooting death of man in Toronto apartment building
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after shots were heard at a downtown apartment building overnight Friday.
Police say four shots were heard, along with screaming and yelling.
They say that once on scene, police discovered the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Scarborough subway escapes scrutiny despite mistakes and missteps
-
Views
-
Views
-
Tory's Toronto
With tax hikes off the table, Toronto city hall considers... fundraising: Elliott