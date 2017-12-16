Six-year-old boy dead, pregnant woman injured after car crash in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a six-year-old boy has died in hospital after a car crash west of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police spokesman Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened yesterday in Mississauga, Ont.

A pregnant woman and a man were also taken to hospital but are now in stable condition.

Images from the scene of the crash show a crumpled hatchback that slammed into a light pole off to the side of the highway.

The crash happened just by the highway's exit ramp, where the car flipped over the guardrail.