Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
Bombardier-Boeing battle: The bitter dispute between Bombardier and Boeing will enter a critical phase Monday, when the two aerospace rivals appear before the U.S. International Trade Commission. Boeing will explain why it believes it was hurt — or could be hurt — by Bombardier's landmark deal to sell C Series passenger jets to a U.S. airline.
Home away from home: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and Statistics Canada release estimates Tuesday about how much residential property in Vancouver and Toronto is owned by non-residents.
Growing pains? BlackBerry Ltd. provides an update Wednesday. Analysts are expecting a loss in the company's fiscal third quarter and lower revenue than the US$249 million reported in the second quarter of its 2017-18 financial year.
The blunt truth: The Ontario Securities Commission will hear from CanniMed Therapeutics, which is resisting a hostile takeover bid by Aurora Cannabis. The OSC has set hearings dates for Wednesday and Thursday.
The year in stats: Statistics Canada will release its November consumer price index on Thursday and CIBC is betting that gasoline prices will help push the inflation rate up to the Bank of Canada's target of two per cent — high enough to support another rate hike. Statistics Canada will also release the report on Canadian wholesale trade for October comes Wednesday, followed by the October retail trade report and the October report for gross domestic product on Friday.
