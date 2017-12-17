TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bombardier-Boeing battle: The bitter dispute between Bombardier and Boeing will enter a critical phase Monday, when the two aerospace rivals appear before the U.S. International Trade Commission. Boeing will explain why it believes it was hurt — or could be hurt — by Bombardier's landmark deal to sell C Series passenger jets to a U.S. airline.

Home away from home: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and Statistics Canada release estimates Tuesday about how much residential property in Vancouver and Toronto is owned by non-residents.

Growing pains? BlackBerry Ltd. provides an update Wednesday. Analysts are expecting a loss in the company's fiscal third quarter and lower revenue than the US$249 million reported in the second quarter of its 2017-18 financial year.

The blunt truth: The Ontario Securities Commission will hear from CanniMed Therapeutics, which is resisting a hostile takeover bid by Aurora Cannabis. The OSC has set hearings dates for Wednesday and Thursday.