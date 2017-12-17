Three men charged with assault in Brampton plaza brawl

Three people have been charged with assault after a man was injured during a brawl in a Brampton plaza.

Peel police said they rushed to a plaza parking lot in the area of Steeles Ave. West and McLaughlin Rd. on Dec. 10 around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a fight between two groups of men.

When police arrived, the groups had fled the scene. A 19-year-old man was found suffering minor injuries. He was taken to hospital.

Videos of the incident were posted online, police said. In the video, men are seen yelling and hitting each other with long sticks.

Police said community response helped them identify the people involved. On Friday, police said they arrested and charged three people with assault causing bodily harm that day.

“This incident had caused a great deal of concern and attention in the community. Peel Regional Police want to ensure the public that these types of incidents will be investigated thoroughly as public safety is our top priority”, said Insp. Raj Biring

Charged are Gurpeet Singh, 20, Karanbir Singh, 22, and Harbir Singh, 22, all are from Brampton. They are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Jan. 17.